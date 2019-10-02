With Josh Allen still working his way back from a concussion, Barkley took first-team reps during practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen still has a decent chance to pass through all stages of the protocol and return for the Week 5 contest in Tennessee, though with that being no sure thing either, the Bills will be forced to prepare for the Titans with both quarterbacks. If the team decides to play it extra safe with Allen no matter what the doctors say, it could use the Week 6 bye to have him fully fresh for the next stretch of the season. That said, it seems like a slight stretch to think the Bills would put their franchise signal caller on the bench if he were cleared to play. The situation will offer more clues as the practice week progresses.