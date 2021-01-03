While the Bills plan to suit up Josh Allen for Sunday's finale against the Dolphins, there's a likelihood Barkley sees meaningful snaps in the contest, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

This makes sense, as several starters have already been made inactive in a game that can only determine seeding for the Bills, while Allen needs only some modest totals to set or extend some franchise records. We would not be shocked if the Bills have Allen out of there by halftime or even earlier while Barkley sees action with a number of other backups. Note that Miami needs to win this game and the weather is expected to be far from optimal.