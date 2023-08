Head coach Sean McDermott announced that Barkley is day to day with an elbow injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Barkley injured his elbow during Buffalo's game against the Steelers on Saturday after completing 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 93 yards and three interceptions. The 2013 fourth-round pick will look to get healthy as he is currently competing with Kyle Allen for the backup quarterback spot.