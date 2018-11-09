Bills' Matt Barkley: Door open for potential start
Barkley could start Sunday against the Jets if both Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) are unavailable, according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com.
Anderson has already been ruled out for Week 10, and Allen, although getting in three days of practice this week, is no lock to return after missing nearly a month. If Allen is ruled out, Nathan Peterman would presumably be next in line for the Bills, but head coach Sean McDermott would not commit to him getting the nod in that scenario. That leaves the door open for Barkley to see his first action since signing with the Bills in late October. Barkley has not appeared in a game since 2016, so he would not be a recommended fantasy option in many formats. However, with options thin in leagues that use two quarterbacks, he would at least garner consideration there if he does wind up with the starting job against the Jets.
