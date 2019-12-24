Barkley is expected to see playing time in Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With the Bills solidified as the AFC's No. 5 playoff seed, there is no need for starting quarterback Josh Allen to play the entire game against the Jets. That should carve out a role for Barkley, although it is unclear at this point how significant that role will be. More news on this situation could unfold later in the week as coach Sean McDermott prepares a gameplan for Week 17.