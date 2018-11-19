Barkley's teammate Josh Allen (elbow) will put in a full practice Monday and is on track to start the Bills' Week 12 game against the Jaguars, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley opened plenty of eyes with a surprise two-touchdown, no-interception performance in the Week 10 win over the Jets, but Allen is the future of the 3-7 Bills and coach Sean McDermott wants to get the rookie as much time on the field as possible. Allen could always suffer a setback, while at the very least Barkley looks like he's quickly leapfrogged Nathan Peterman (since waived) and Derek Anderson (concussion) to find a relatively permanent home on the depth chart.