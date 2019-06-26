Bills' Matt Barkley: Favorite for backup role
Barkley seems to have an advantage over Tyree Jackson for the No. 2 quarterback role, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reports.
Buffalo carried two quarterbacks on the active roster in 2018, so it seems unlikely that both Barkley and Jackson stick around. That Jackson is a candidate for the practice squad only boosts Barkley's odds of being the guy to win out. In any case, Barkley has already shown that he can be a serviceable No. 2 should something happen to Josh Allen -- given Barkley's two-touchdown performance in the Bills' 41-10 victory over the Jets in Week 10 of last season.
