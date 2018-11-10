Barkley will start Sunday's contest against the Jets according to the Bills' site.

With both Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) already ruled out, Barkley will leap over Nathan Peterman on the depth chart after the latter struggled in his two previous stints as the starter against the Texans and Bears, respectively. Barkley last started in 2016 for the Bears, posting an unsightly 8:14 touchdown:interception ratio across seven games while completing under 60 percent of his passes. Even in the deepest of leagues, Barkley would be a difficult fantasy play given his lack of experience and dearth of weapons.