Barkley will start Sunday's game against the Jets.

With both Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) already ruled out, Barkley will leap Nathan Peterman on the depth chart after the latter's career-long struggles continued in the 41-9 loss to the Bears in Week 9. Barkley, who will make his first NFL start since 2016, posted an unsightly 8:14 TD:INT while completing under 60 percent of his passes in seven games for the Bears that season. Even in the deepest of leagues, Barkley is makes for a difficult fantasy play given his lack of prior NFL success and dearth of weapons.

