Barkley suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

After completing 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in last week's preseason date against the Colts, Barkley was much worse Saturday. He went seven of 12 for 93 yards and three interceptions versus Pittsburgh before leaving with the injury. Barkley is competing for a backup job behind Josh Allen.