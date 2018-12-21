Barkley signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills on Friday.

Barkley joined Buffalo in late October when Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) were both injured and made one start to bring an end to the Nathan Peterman experiment. The 28-year-old completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in that outing and has since overtaken Anderson as the since-released Peterman as the team's No. 2 quarterback. Health permitting, Allen will serve as the Bills' top signal-caller for the foreseeable future, leaving Barkley as his primary understudy through 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...