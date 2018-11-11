Barkley completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.

Barkley proved to be an immediate upgrade over Nathan Peterman, hitting Robert Foster for a 47-yard gain on the game's first play. He later found eligible left tackle Dion Dawkins for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter and hit Zay Jones for an eight-yard score in the third. In addition to frustrating owners who streamed the Jets defense this week, Barkley likely earned himself a shot at retaining Buffalo's starting quarterback job coming out of the Week 11 bye.