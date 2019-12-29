Barkley completed 18 of 35 passes for 232 yards and two interceptions while rushing twice for minus-4 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jets.

Barkley came in under center after Josh Allen presided over two scoreless drives to open the contest. The Bills aren't known for their offense to begin with and rested key starters on that side of the ball, so Barkley didn't have much to work with and it showed. This was the backup quarterback's second appearance of the season, as Allen has managed to stay mostly healthy. Don't expect to see an appearance from Barkley this postseason, but he'll remain under contract as Allen's backup in 2020.