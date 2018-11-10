Bills' Matt Barkley: Possible Week 10 starter
Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News states there's a decent chance Barkley will receive the start against the Jets after working with the starting unit at times during Friday's practice, coupled with the fact that Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable.
Allen is clearly the team's best option, but he's questionable and the Bills have a bye in Week 11, so they might just take the conservative route with their franchise player. The team seems to have moved away from turnover-happy Nathan Peterman, so with Derek Anderson (concussion) already ruled out for the game, Barkley could be the only option left. Running back LeSean McCoy made some comments to the media Friday that may have tipped off the fact Barkley could be starting. All that said, the Bills would love it if Allen was 100 percent healthy, so with all the clues presented we'll place the odds of Sunday's start being 45 percent Allen, 45 percent Barkley and 10 percent Peterman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...