Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News states there's a decent chance Barkley will receive the start against the Jets after working with the starting unit at times during Friday's practice, coupled with the fact that Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable.

Allen is clearly the team's best option, but he's questionable and the Bills have a bye in Week 11, so they might just take the conservative route with their franchise player. The team seems to have moved away from turnover-happy Nathan Peterman, so with Derek Anderson (concussion) already ruled out for the game, Barkley could be the only option left. Running back LeSean McCoy made some comments to the media Friday that may have tipped off the fact Barkley could be starting. All that said, the Bills would love it if Allen was 100 percent healthy, so with all the clues presented we'll place the odds of Sunday's start being 45 percent Allen, 45 percent Barkley and 10 percent Peterman.