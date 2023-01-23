The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 season when he was on a previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley will now stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he'll likely vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.