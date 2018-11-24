Barkley's teammate Josh Allen had a full week of practice this week and has been deemed fit to start Sunday against the Jaguars.

Barkley lit it up against the Jets in Week 10 ahead of the Bills' bye, but the future of this franchise lies in Allen's right arm so the former will step aside for the rookie, even though if the Bills had one win-at-all-costs game for one week, Barkely surprisingly might give them a better chance at winning given how comfortable he looked with the offense. With Derek Anderson unable to return from a concussion this week, Barkley is the clear-cut No. 2 should anything happen to the rookie against the Jaguars' still-dangerous defense.