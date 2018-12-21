Bills' Matt Barkley: Signs extension with Buffalo
Barkley signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills on Friday.
Barkley signed with Buffalo at the end of October when Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) were both injured, and made one start to bring an end to the Nathan Peterman experiment. The 28-year-old completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in that outing, and has since served as the team's No. 2 quarterback. Allen is primed as the Bills' quarterback of the future, and Barkley is now signed on as his backup through 2020.
