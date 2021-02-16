Barkley took 53 snaps in 2020, completing 11 of 21 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The 2020 campaign was the ultimate Josh Allen Show, so even the most faithful Bills fan would have a hard time remembering when Barkley's 21 passes happened, but they did take place over the course of three mop-up duty appearances. Barkley won't wow anyone on the field after being in the league since 2013, but he's served as a good voice for Allen and knows the Buffalo offense as well as anyone, so it'd be a bit of a surprise if the cash-strapped Bills turn to a higher profile backup for 2021. The same quarterback room of Allen, Barkley and Jake Fromm seems the most likely course of action.