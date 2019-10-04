Bills' Matt Barkley: Still waiting in wings
Barkley's teammate Josh Allen practiced fully Friday but has still not cleared the league's concussion protocol.
We'll get an announcement either way prior to Sunday morning and possible as soon as Saturday, while Barkley will start for the Bills in Tennessee if his younger teammate does not receive clearance.
