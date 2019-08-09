Bills' Matt Barkley: Strong preseason performance
Barkley completed nine of 14 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's preseason win over the Colts. He finished with a 117.0 rating.
The Bills are set at the top quarterback spot with Josh Allen, now and in the future, but Barkley has really cemented himself as a strong backup, dating back to a huge Week 10 performance over the Jets last season. He has no competition for the main backup role for 2019.
