Bills' Matt Barkley: Takes over for concussed Allen
Barkley came in for the injured Josh Allen (concussion) and completed nine of 16 passes for 127 yards and an interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots.
Barkley was called into action after Josh Allen took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter. He immediately led the team down to the 2-yard line before turning it over on downs. That's as close as the Bills would come to erasing a six-point deficit, as a Barkley interception in New England territory with 1:27 to play sealed their fate. Allen went to the locker room under his own power but couldn't clear the concussion protocol, and Barkley would start in Week 5 against the Titans if Allen is unable to clear the protocol by then.
