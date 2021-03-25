Breida has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Breida is probably looking at the No. 3 role for a deep Bills team, but it's not like Devin Singletary or Zack Moss wowed last season, so the speedy veteran will certainly get his share of chances after running for 254 yards and a 4.3 average on 59 carries with the Dolphins last season. Assuming Breida does make the final roster, the Buffalo running back group is starting to look like a true committee for 2021, and that's before we even see what the team does during the draft.