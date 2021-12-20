Breida rushed just once for one yard and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Panthers.

Even running maven Josh Allen gave way to Devin Singletary, who saw 22 carries for 86 yards and a score Sunday compared to just five carries for all other players. Breida has done well to go from the NFL scrap heap into a No. 2 role for a team with a good chance to make the playoffs, but he's yet to see double-digit carries in any game this season and hasn't eclipsed 51 rushing yards in any contest. The only way he can provide value for desperate managers is if he can sneak his way into the end zone, which he's done three times this season.