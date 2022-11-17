Milano (illness) was listed as a full participant on the Bills' injury report Thursday.
Milano returned to practice Thursday after he, and several other Bills players, were sidelined with an illness during the team's first practice Week 11. Outside of his lone absence against the Jets in Week 9, the 28-year-old linebacker has played a prominent role for the Bills' defense this season, recording 43 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown. With team-leading tackler Tremaine Edmunds (groin) sidelined during practice Thursday, Milano could be used as Buffalo's primary run-stopper against the Browns' rush-heavy offense Sunday.