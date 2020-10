Milano (pectoral) practiced in full Friday, paving the way for him to suit up Monday against the Chiefs, Sal Capaccio of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano has missed two of Buffalo's first five games due to hamstring and pectoral injuries, but he's been terrific when out there, totaling 18 tackles, a sack and an interception. The versatile linebacker will be a welcome addition to Buffalo's defense for a daunting matchup against a Chiefs team that's churning out 29.8 points per game.