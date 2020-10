Milano, who's missed the last two games with a pectoral injury, is practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills have been gashed by the Titans and Chiefs the last two games, so Milano's ability to play this weekend against the Jets will be an important factor toward the team getting back to its winning ways. Milano may be more important than any player on the team outside of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tre'Davious White.