Milano posted eight tackles and a sack in Monday's 38-9 win over the Patriots.
This was easily Milano's best game since he came back from a pectoral injury in Week 13, and it was also his first contest where he saw more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in that span. Milano played 88 percent of the defensive plays Monday, as much as any other Buffalo defender, which means he was on the field for all the action until the game was out of hand and the starters were rested. Milano seems finally past the injury, and the tackle machine could be a sneaky IDP play in playoff leagues that use that style.