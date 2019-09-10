Bills' Matt Milano: Big opening week
Milano posted nine total tackles -- including one for a loss -- to go with two quarterback hits in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Milano showed no rust whatsoever in his first real game since recovering from a broken leg in Week 15 of last season, playing all 72 of the team's defensive snaps. The third-year player posted 78 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in just 13 games last season, and if he can get through 16 games healthy there's little reason he can't get to triple-digit tackles for the first time. This is a very good defense and a number of the plays will end up stopping with Milano and fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...