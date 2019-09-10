Milano posted nine total tackles -- including one for a loss -- to go with two quarterback hits in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Milano showed no rust whatsoever in his first real game since recovering from a broken leg in Week 15 of last season, playing all 72 of the team's defensive snaps. The third-year player posted 78 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in just 13 games last season, and if he can get through 16 games healthy there's little reason he can't get to triple-digit tackles for the first time. This is a very good defense and a number of the plays will end up stopping with Milano and fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.