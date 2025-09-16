Milano (pectoral) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.

Milano has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a pectoral injury that he suffered during the Bills' Week 2 win over the Jets, but head coach Sean McDermott relayed Tuesday that Milano and Ed Oliver (ankle) could be back at pracitce Wednesday, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Milano would have to practice in at least a limited capacity in order to have a shot at playing against the Dolphins on Thursday. If he's not cleared to play, Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams would see their snaps on defense increase significantly in Thursday's AFC East clash.