Coach Sean McDermott said Milano (hamstring) is day-to-day Monday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Milano couldn't finish the season opener against the Jets because of the hamstring injury. McDermott lumped Milano and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) together in the day-to-day category, but Milano's soft-tissue injury is a bit more concerning. We should know more when the Bills release their Wednesday practice report, but at this time, the team could be surveying their practice squad depth with just three linebackers currently healthy.