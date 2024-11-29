Milano (biceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano is one of the NFL's better all-around linebackers but also one of the more injury-prone ones. He's yet to play in a game this season after seeing action in just five regular-season contests in 2023. While he may not see a full workload right away even if he does return Sunday night, the 9-2 Bills have aspirations toward a deep playoff run, and having the heartbeat of their defense back out there would certainly help that aim.