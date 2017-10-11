Milano, starting at outside linebacker in place of an injured Ramon Humber in the Week 5 loss to the Bengals, logged four tackles while seeing action on 41 defensive snaps (62 percent).

The fifth-round rookie didn't embarrass himself in his first NFL start, while he didn't make any game-changing plays either. Milano saw the third-most snaps among Buffalo linebackers, while the team used extra defensive linemen or backs on the 25 plays he wasn't on the field. Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander remain better bets to own even while Humber (thumb) remains sidelined, but at the very least Milano has proven he belongs in the NFL.