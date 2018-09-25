Milano posted eight tackles (four solo) and a sack during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings. He also recovered a fumble.

Milano's first sack of his young career was one of four times the Bills took down Kirk Cousins, as the Bills' defense made life tough on the Vikings throughout Sunday's contest. Milano is second on the team with 21 tackles, and he will look to keep the momentum going against the Packers in Week 4.