Milano tallied two tackles and half a sack during Sunday's win at the Jets after missing the two previous games with a pectoral injury.

Milano is still far from perfect health, as coach Sean McDermott has stated the team will have to build up his reps. He was only able to play 19 defensive snaps Sunday, though given the magnitude of this week's game against the rival Patriots -- plus the extra week of healing -- we'd expect Milano to have a significant jump in play count for Week 8.