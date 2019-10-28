Play

Milano made 13 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.

Milano is maintaining an every-snap workload, and he leveraged it into a career high for tackles in a game. The third-year pro is on track to achieve a season-long best as well, as Milano has 44 stops through six games, so last year's 78-stop mark is well within reach.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories