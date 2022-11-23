Milano recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including one sack, and recovered a fumble during Sunday's 31-23 win over the Browns.

The 28-year-old showed up all over the field with fellow starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) sidelined Week 12. Milano recorded double-digit tackles for the second time this season, and he also came away with his first turnover and first sack of the season. Even though Milano already played nearly every defensive snap in all but two of his nine games this season, he could continue to see increased production if Edmunds remains out against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.