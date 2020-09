Milano posted eight tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and two quarterback hits during Sunday's win over the Rams.

Now that's what you call a return from a hamstring injury. Milano had a bigger statistical day than teammate Tremaine Edmunds (five tackles), who also returned after a one-game absence. Expect Milano to continue his usual stat-filling ways when the Bills take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. He was on the field for all 69 defensive plays Sunday, so assume he's close to full health again.