Milano racked up five tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Steelers.

Milano forced one of the three Pittsburgh fumbles on the night, as the Bills continue to be an opportunistic defense in regards to turnovers. Milano has become a staple in Buffalo's linebacker corps and will look to keep things rolling against the Patriots in Week 16.

