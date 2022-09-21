Milano (neck) was a full participant during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Milano was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's blowout win over the Titans after suffering what was initially reported as a stinger. He's now being listed with a neck injury, but it doesn't appear to be a major issue and he should be good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Through two games, the veteran linebacker has 10 tackles and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.