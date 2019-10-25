Bills' Matt Milano: Game-time call for Week 8
Coach Sean McDermott said Milano (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We assume that means Milano practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday, just as he did last week before being ruled inactive for the win over Miami. The Bills' defense is fantastic beyond just one starter being in or out of the lineup, but Milano is the linebacker most capable of slowing down Philadelphia's lethal use of tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
