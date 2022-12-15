Milano (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game versus Miami.
Milano has been considered day-to-day with a knee injury that kept him sidelined during practice Tuesday and Wednesday. He only managed to log a limited session Thursday, the linebacker is nonetheless still scheduled to play Saturday. Milano followed a similar practice structure last week before playing every defensive snap in Sunday's win over the Jets, so his usage doesn't figure to be limited while facing Miami's high-flying offense either. The 28-year-old has accumulated 77 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and eight passes defended, including two interceptions, over 12 games this season.