Milano recorded 67 total tackles (36 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 12 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Entering the 2025 season, Milano had played just nine regular-season games over the past two years due to a plethora of injuries. His 12 appearances this year marked his highest total since the 2022 campaign. The 31-year-old remained an impactful defender when on the field, ranking third among Buffalo defenders in both total tackles and sacks. Now set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Milano will likely land a short-term deal with a team in need of a starting-caliber inside linebacker ahead of the 2026 season.