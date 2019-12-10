Bills' Matt Milano: Helps contain Lamar Jackson
Milano had seven tackles -- tied for third on the team -- during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Even though the Bills lost, they did a fantastic job slowing down potential league MVP Lamar Jackson all afternoon, and the fleet-footed Milano was a big part of the reason. Milano and fellow linebacker Trey Edmunds play every single down, and while the former is still looking for his first interception of the season, he does have 82 tackles thus far, which includes seven-plus in five of his last seven outings. There are better IDPs out there, though the third-year man is right on pace for his first 100-tackle campaign.
