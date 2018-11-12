Milano is in the concussion protocol following his departure from Sunday's win over the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano has gone from being a low-round draft pick in 2017 to one of the team's most consistent performers (61 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions), so any time missed would affect what's turned out to be a strong Buffalo defense. With the Bills on bye in Week 11, there's a decent chance he'll be back for the team's next outing in Week 12 against the Jaguars.