Bills' Matt Milano: Increased playing time ahead
Milano is expected to see starting duties with Ramon Humber set to miss time due to a thumb injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Milano saw his first defensive snaps of the season following the Humber injury during Sunday's upset win over Atlanta, logging four tackles over 32 defensive plays. Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander remain the better IDP plays among Buffalo linebackers, but this is a nice opportunity for the fifth-round rookie out of Boston College.
