Bills' Matt Milano: Late-season starter
The Bills have promoted Milano to starting weak-side linebacker for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jonah Bronstein of The Buffalo News reports.
Milano will pass veteran Ramon Humber in the pecking order based on his own strong play coupled with Humber's struggles since returning from thumb surgery. We'll see if Milano can build on his 11-tackle performance in Sunday's win over the Colts, which won't be an easy task considering Indy ran the ball a crazy 46 times in the snowstorm. However, Milano should see plenty of action now, and it's likely the Dolphins focus on the run given Kenyan Drake's success of late, plus former Miami running back Jay Ajayi gashed the Bills for 420 yards last season.
