Bills' Matt Milano: Limited again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Milano (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday for the second straight day.
Milano missed last week's win over the Dolphins, but he seems to be trending toward suiting up this week against the Rams. A limited or full practice Friday will back that hypothesis.
