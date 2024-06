Coach Sean McDermott said Milano (leg) will be limited at Tuesday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Milano is working his way back from a right leg fracture, and while McDermott said earlier this offseason that it likely won't be until training camp that he participates in drills, it's encouraging to see the veteran already practicing in a limited capacity. The standout linebacker appears on a good track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season, barring any setbacks.