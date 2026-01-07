Milano recorded 67 tackles (36 solo) including 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 12 regular-season games with Buffalo in 2025.

While Milano was one of the Bills' top linebackers whenever he was available, an early-season pectoral injury and late-season load management limited him to just 12 games in 2025. He has now appeared in just 21 regular-season games in the past three years combined. He'll turn 32 in July, and it's unlikely he'll ever again match the highest snap shares he took up earlier on in his career. With that said, he's currently set to become a free agent this offseason and could be a steady contributor for a team that sees value in a veteran presence at linebacker in 2026.