Milano (hamstring) is a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

While it's a good sign the linebacker is able to practice in his first opportunity since getting injured during the team's Week 5 win ahead of the bye, it's a slight cause for concern that Milano isn't fully 100 percent after such a long break. It still seems like a good bet he'll play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, though it'd be more reassuring if Milano is back to a full level Thursday or Friday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories